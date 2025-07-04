Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,844 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $42,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.07.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

