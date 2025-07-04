Head-To-Head Survey: Target Hospitality (TH) and Its Competitors

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Target Hospitality to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Target Hospitality has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Target Hospitality’s peers have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Target Hospitality and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality $386.27 million $71.26 million 17.06 Target Hospitality Competitors $3.99 billion $328.73 million 32.93

Profitability

Target Hospitality’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Target Hospitality. Target Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Target Hospitality and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality 12.71% 11.34% 6.94% Target Hospitality Competitors -90.29% -69.36% -9.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Target Hospitality and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality 0 2 1 1 2.75 Target Hospitality Competitors 531 1567 3006 49 2.50

Target Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 53.37%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 10.82%. Given Target Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Target Hospitality is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Target Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 68.0% of Target Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Target Hospitality beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services. It serves the U.S. government contractors and investment grade natural resource development companies. Target Hospitality Corp. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.