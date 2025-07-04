Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 619.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 30.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,107.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $2.0369 dividend. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

