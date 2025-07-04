Rossby Financial LCC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,946,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 273,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.