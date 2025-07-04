Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 343 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.26.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

