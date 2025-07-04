Palisade Capital Management LP Acquires 1,397 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.