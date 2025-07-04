Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.15.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.