Palisade Capital Management LP Acquires 12,943 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HP. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.09.
Helmerich & Payne Price Performance
HP opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.82.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
