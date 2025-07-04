EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,541,282,000 after purchasing an additional 234,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $701,036,000 after purchasing an additional 159,216 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $696,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,874,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $597,476,000 after purchasing an additional 50,896 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.55 and a 200 day moving average of $121.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

