Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $37.10 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 273,780 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.21% of Leidos worth $37,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.75 and its 200 day moving average is $144.28.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price target on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.46.

View Our Latest Report on Leidos

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.