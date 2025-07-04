Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 105,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $26.73 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

