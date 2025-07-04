Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,417,000 after acquiring an additional 116,826 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,503,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,882,000 after buying an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,975,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.4%

HCA stock opened at $372.84 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.