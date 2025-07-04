First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Novartis by 3.8% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

NVS opened at $121.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.74. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $257.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

