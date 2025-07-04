GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,146 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of GoDaddy worth $29,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 591.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,931,000 after acquiring an additional 67,152 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 7.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 53.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.68, for a total value of $89,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,233.76. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $175,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,860,826.04. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,757 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,080 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

GoDaddy stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.11 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.23. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 211.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

