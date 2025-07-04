Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 915,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 656,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915,000 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $30,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,425,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 1,795,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,874,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,885 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $52.91 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

