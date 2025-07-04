1,862 Shares in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by North Capital Inc.

North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, New Street Research cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

