5,000 Shares in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Purchased by North Capital Inc.

North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 387.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 53,634 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

PPTA stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.51 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 7,575,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $99,999,992.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,347,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,984,346.80. This represents a 30.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,600.75. The trade was a 31.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PPTA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perpetua Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

