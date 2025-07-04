Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 843.4% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,261.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 2,094.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,633.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

