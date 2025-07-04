iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Shares Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 171.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Meridian Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DIVB stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.