D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $10.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $67.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $67.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

