D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $14.39 Million in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 268,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,389,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.82% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 264.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,080,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,815,000 after buying an additional 783,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,243,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,218,000 after buying an additional 766,225 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 2,905.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 737,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after buying an additional 713,140 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000,000. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 1,352,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,366,000 after buying an additional 596,750 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JBND opened at $53.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $55.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

