Revisor Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

VEA opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

