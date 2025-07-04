Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,373 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after buying an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757,301 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $57.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

