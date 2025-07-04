Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Exelixis from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.56.

Exelixis Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In related news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $805,136.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,781.20. This trade represents a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $201,253.76. Following the sale, the director owned 32,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,096.30. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

