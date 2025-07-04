Revisor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 55,522.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,336,000 after buying an additional 1,517,425 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,239,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,866,133,000 after acquiring an additional 461,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,030,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $952,962,000 after acquiring an additional 450,858 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,250,000 after purchasing an additional 371,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $171,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.54.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,279. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $503.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.97. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $422.69 and a 1-year high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

