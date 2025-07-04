Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) Insider Acquires A$45,450.00 in Stock

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG – Get Free Report) insider Lianne Buck bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.09 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,450.00 ($29,901.32).

The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

