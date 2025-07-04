Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) Insider Acquires A$45,450.00 in Stock

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG – Get Free Report) insider Lianne Buck bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.09 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,450.00 ($29,901.32).
Argo Investments Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34.
Argo Investments Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Investments
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.