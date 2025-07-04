ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000.

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA MNBD opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18.

About ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF

The ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (MNBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. MNBD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by ALPS.

