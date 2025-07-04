Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 87.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,036 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $271.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

