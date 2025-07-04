Head-To-Head Survey: Sysco (NYSE:SYY) & Post (NYSE:POST)

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) and Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sysco and Post”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sysco $78.84 billion 0.47 $1.96 billion $3.86 19.92 Post $7.92 billion 0.77 $366.90 million $5.62 19.36

Analyst Ratings

Sysco has higher revenue and earnings than Post. Post is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sysco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sysco and Post, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sysco 0 4 10 0 2.71 Post 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sysco currently has a consensus price target of $83.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.97%. Post has a consensus price target of $130.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.97%. Given Post’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Post is more favorable than Sysco.

Profitability

This table compares Sysco and Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sysco 2.36% 107.96% 8.43% Post 4.53% 10.24% 3.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Sysco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Post shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sysco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Post shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sysco has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Post has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments. The company distributes frozen food, such as meat, seafood, fully prepared entrées, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry food products; fresh meat and seafood products; dairy products; beverages; imported specialties; and fresh produce products. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of glassware and silverware; cookware, such as pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing facilities, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. Sysco Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names. The Weetabix segment primarily manufactures, markets, and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal under Weetabix and Alpen brands; hot cereals and other cereal-based food products; breakfast drinks; protein-based shakes under the UFIT brand, and nutritional snacks, such as muesli. The Foodservice segment produces and distributes egg products primarily under Papetti's and Abbotsford Farms brands, as well as potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. The segment also manufactures certain meat products. The Refrigerated Retail segment produces and distributes side dish, potato, sausage products under Bob Evans, Bob Evans Farms, and Simply Potatoes brands; eggs and egg products under Bob Evans Egg Whites and Egg Beaters brands; and cheese, and other dairy and refrigerated products under Crystal Farms brand. It serves grocery stores, mass merchandise customers, supercenters, club stores, natural/specialty stores, dollar stores, discounters, wholesalers, convenience stores, pet supply retailers, drug store customers, foodservice distributors, and national restaurant chains, as well as sells its products in the military, ecommerce, and foodservice channels. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

