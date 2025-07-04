Novem Group Grows Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Novem Group boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 708.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,070.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.17. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.35 and a 1 year high of $197.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.49%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

