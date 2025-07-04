4,433 Shares in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMHI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 5,211.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 126,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 124,505 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 104,651 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,478,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000.

JMHI opened at $49.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

