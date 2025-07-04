Insider Buying: Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Insider Purchases A$49,999.68 in Stock

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Riley purchased 138,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.68 ($32,894.53).

Paragon Care Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.27. The company has a market cap of $910.42 million, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.42.

About Paragon Care

Paragon Care provides end to end healthcare solutions including equipment and service solutions for acute, aged and primary care.

