Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 274,822 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 226.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,822 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE NEE opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

