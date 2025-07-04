Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

