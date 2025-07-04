Top Hotel Stocks To Follow Now – July 1st

Carnival, Booking, Kraft Heinz, Wynn Resorts, Hilton Worldwide, Las Vegas Sands, and GMS are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop or manage hotels, resorts and other lodging properties. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the hospitality industry’s performance, which is driven by factors like occupancy rates, average room rates and global travel trends. Hotel stocks can be sensitive to economic cycles, seasonality and geopolitical events that affect consumer travel and tourism demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 18,633,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,185,886. Carnival has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $74.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5,714.46. The company had a trading volume of 91,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,679. The stock has a market cap of $185.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5,301.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,956.47. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,804.25.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. 13,708,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,950,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $36.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.11. 3,500,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $107.81.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $269.16. 1,216,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,075. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.54 and its 200 day moving average is $243.55. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

LVS stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.32. 5,210,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

GMS (GMS)

GMS Inc. distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,628. GMS has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $109.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.62.

