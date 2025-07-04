Luxury Goods Stocks Worth Watching – July 1st

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the five Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, and sell high-end products—such as designer fashion, premium automobiles, fine watches, jewelry, and upscale cosmetics—targeted at affluent consumers. These stocks often exhibit resilience in strong economic conditions, as well as sensitivity to shifts in consumer confidence, currency fluctuations, and global wealth trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.30. 687,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16.

RealReal (REAL)

NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,316. RealReal has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.53.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

SLRC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.19. 143,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,318. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

RSKD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,941. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.75 million, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.38.

