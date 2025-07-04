American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Acquires 1,640 Shares

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $24,321.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,014,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,051,471.22. This trade represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. American Strategic Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.14.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 242.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Strategic Investment

About American Strategic Investment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Strategic Investment stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in American Strategic Investment Co. ( NYSE:NYC Free Report ) by 3,757.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.66% of American Strategic Investment worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.