American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Acquires 1,640 Shares

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $24,321.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,014,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,051,471.22. This trade represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
American Strategic Investment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. American Strategic Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.14.
American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 242.43%.
American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
