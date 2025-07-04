Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Today – July 1st

D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies involved in the research, development, and commercialization of quantum computing hardware, software, or related services. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the potential future breakthroughs and market growth of quantum information processing. Because the technology is still emerging, these stocks can exhibit higher volatility and longer timelines to profitability compared with traditional tech investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. 42,376,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,468,134. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.48. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IonQ stock traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $40.92. 14,442,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,326,803. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.59.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,333,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,929,643. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,920,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,756,102. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

NYSE:BAH traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,159. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

