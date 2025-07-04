Small Cap Stocks To Research – July 1st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, BigBear.ai, AltC Acquisition, BioNexus Gene Lab, Spring Valley Acquisition, ClearOne, and Wolfspeed are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between roughly $300 million and $2 billion (though exact cutoffs vary by index provider). Because these firms are often younger or in earlier stages of growth, they can offer higher upside potential than large-cap peers. At the same time, small-caps tend to be more volatile and less liquid, making them a higher-risk, higher-reward segment of the equity market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.07. 73,905,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,657,905. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $57.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BigBear.ai stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. 224,720,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,089,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.99. 13,456,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51.

BioNexus Gene Lab (BGLC)

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGLC traded up $7.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,485,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,294. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $22.13.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

SV stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. 10,735,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28.

ClearOne (CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Shares of ClearOne stock traded up $5.49 on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. 37,094,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,144. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Wolfspeed stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 479,558,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,867,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

