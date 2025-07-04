Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 8,500 Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 10,433,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,385,958.40. This represents a 0.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 250,000 shares of Torrid stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $685,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 257,833 shares of Torrid stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $703,884.09.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Torrid had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $265.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Torrid by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Torrid by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Torrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

