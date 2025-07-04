Top Gold Stocks To Research – July 1st

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, and Kraft Heinz are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold. Their market value typically moves in tandem with the price of gold but also reflects factors such as production costs, reserve quality, and geopolitical or regulatory risks. Investors use them to gain leveraged exposure to gold prices, diversify portfolios, or hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 81,543,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,639,456. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,884,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,065,553. The stock has a market cap of $308.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. CocaCola has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,708,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,950,661. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27.

