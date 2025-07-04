Kevin Christopher Bradley Sells 754 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 754 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $42,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,928. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Christopher Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 390 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $23,208.90.

Alarm.com Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $57.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,841,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 32.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 16,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

