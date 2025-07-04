Scott Mezvinsky Sells 272 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,231.40. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Mezvinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:YUM opened at $150.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.91. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

