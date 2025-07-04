Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Sells $56,000.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,570. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dhananjay Prasanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $189,672.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,400 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $161,376.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $177,828.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $169,568.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 11,318 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $695,038.38.

Block Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYZ shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Block from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Block from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $75.00 price objective on Block in a report on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark lowered Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Block from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

