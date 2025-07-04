Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Sells $56,000.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,570. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Dhananjay Prasanna also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 1st, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $189,672.00.
- On Monday, June 30th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,400 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $161,376.00.
- On Monday, June 16th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $177,828.00.
- On Monday, June 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $169,568.00.
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 11,318 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $695,038.38.
Block Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.