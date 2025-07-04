Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$99.49 and traded as high as C$149.56. Bombardier shares last traded at C$148.24, with a volume of 23,206 shares trading hands.

Bombardier Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world’s most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

Featured Articles

