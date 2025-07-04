J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

J. W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and traded as low as $37.64. J. W. Mays shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 605 shares trading hands.

J. W. Mays Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -970.00 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26.

J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J. W. Mays had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter.

J. W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

