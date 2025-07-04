Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.78 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.74). Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.74), with a volume of 21,768 shares traded.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 0.15.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.62 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 31.71%.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 4

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

