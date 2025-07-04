Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.37 and traded as high as $45.00. Global X DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 122,954 shares trading hands.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $243.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.5872 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X DAX Germany ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X DAX Germany ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 83,537 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,994,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 672,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 168,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1,659.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

