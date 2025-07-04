Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.37 and traded as high as $45.00. Global X DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 122,954 shares trading hands.
Global X DAX Germany ETF Trading Up 0.3%
The company has a market capitalization of $243.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37.
Global X DAX Germany ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.5872 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X DAX Germany ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th.
About Global X DAX Germany ETF
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
