Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$44.30 and traded as high as C$46.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$45.96, with a volume of 234,688 shares traded.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.2%
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.30. The firm has a market cap of C$21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -255.33, a P/E/G ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is a Bermuda exempted limited partnership that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, by virtue of barriers to entry or other characteristics tend to appreciate in value over time. It focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry.
