Contrasting Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) & TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) and TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOP Financial Group has a beta of -1.28, indicating that its stock price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moelis & Company and TOP Financial Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company $1.19 billion 4.32 $136.02 million $2.18 30.18 TOP Financial Group $8.04 million 5.69 $1.05 million N/A N/A

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than TOP Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of TOP Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.6% of TOP Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moelis & Company and TOP Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 13.22% 40.89% 15.58% TOP Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Moelis & Company and TOP Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 1 4 2 0 2.14 TOP Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company currently has a consensus price target of $64.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.48%. Given Moelis & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than TOP Financial Group.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats TOP Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Co. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About TOP Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers stock brokerage, options brokerage, consulting services, currency exchange services, structured note subscriber services, and margin financing services. The company was formerly known as Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited and changed its name to TOP Financial Group Limited in July 2022. TOP Financial Group Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. TOP Financial Group Limited is a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.